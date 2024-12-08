Police move court to drop inquiry against Kerala CM Pinarayi

KOCHI: Police have filed a report at the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court that no evidence emerged against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after conducting an inquiry into his remarks on the assault on Youth Congress workers last year during the Nava Kerala Sadas.

Earlier, the court had directed Ernakulam Central police to conduct an inquiry under Section 202(1) of the CrPC against Pinarayi based on the complaint of Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas.

In November last year, YC workers were beaten up by DYFI activists for waving black flags at the vehicle in which the CM was travelling to a venue of Nava Kerala Sadas, the government’s public outreach programme.

The next day, Pinarayi defended the DYFI, saying they were trying to save the lives of the YC activists. Later, Shiyas approached the court stating that Pinarayi’s remarks incited criminal activities and hence, a case had to be registered against him.