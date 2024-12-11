Gentle parenting: Nurturing confident and empathetic children

KOCHI: Real parenting aims to keep children grounded and authentic. It involves approaches that are realistic, empowering, accessible, and loving. Providing care, support and love, and fostering a child’s complete development are part of the package.

Traditional parenting relies on rigid rules, hierarchy, and submission. While it provides structure and discipline, it can sometimes overlook a child’s individuality and emotional growth.

Gentle parenting focuses on raising confident, independent, and happy children through empathy, respect, understanding, and healthy boundaries. Its core principle is often summarised as the

3 Cs: connection, communication, and consistency. For example, if your child shares a toy with a friend or helps a sibling with a task, praise their kindness and generosity. This positive reinforcement can boost confidence and encourage positive behaviour.

Gentle parenting helps children perform better in school. This approach can be especially effective for teenagers. Some benefits are as follows:

Fostering a stronger bond between parents and children

Promoting more empathetic relationships

Reducing conflicts

Tips for gentle parenting

Encourage positive behaviours

Be responsive to your child’s needs

Set boundaries

Interact and engage meaningfully

Lead by example

The writer is a child development therapist at SUT Hospital, Pattom