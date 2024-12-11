Six Iranians convicted in drug smuggling case in Kochi

KOCHI: A trial court in Kochi has convicted six Iranians, who were arrested in connection with the reported smuggling of narcotic substances.

VPM Suresh Babu, Additional District and Sessions Judge, convicted Abdul Naser, Abdul Gani, Arshad Ali, Abdul Malik Ausaarni, Rashid Baghfar and Zunaid in the case on Monday.

Abdul Naser, Abdul Gani, Abdul Malik Ausaarni, and Rashid Baghfar were sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,75,000 each and Arshad Ali and Zunaid were given 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,25,000 each.

It was in October 2022 that the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), in coordination with the Indian Navy, intercepted the Iranian fishing vessel Arifi 2 in Indian waters and seized 199.445 kg of heroin, 400 gm of Opium and 15 gm of Hashish from the vessel. The heroin was found packed in 200 packets that were tested with a Drug Detection Kit brought by the NCB team and found to be heroin. Two Iranian flags and Iranian currency (Rial) to the tune of 28,50,000 were also seized from the vessel.

The NCB had stated that the seizure was one of the largest haul of narcotics drugs in the country in 2022.

J Sunil was the Special Public Prosecutor in the case.