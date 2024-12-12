A reckoning spurred by Hema Committee report elebrating the spirit of women in cinema

KOCHI: “To fathers born alongside the sun, To fathers!

To mothers who cradled the earth, in their wombs, To mothers!

Here she comes, with songs embroidered to the strings of her hair,

Stories whispered by the wind in her ears, her steps awake the bones buried under the ground,

Her shadow lights up the long nights of life.

Bless her! Bless her! Bless her!

Here she comes, carrying the past, present, future on her back. Bless her!

Here she comes, from the soil wet by sweat and blood. Bless her!

Here she comes, with spirit unbroken, a story yet to be told. Bless her! Bless every word, bless every step, bless every dream and hope.

Bless her! Bless her! Bless her!”

The hum gradually becomes a murmur that swells with the voices of women working, creating, and resisting. This is the atmosphere at The Neighbour Gallery, a new space in the capital city envisioned by artists Joe Paul Cyriac and Valentina Abenavoli. The gallery opened with an exhibition that reflects its mission: exploring the power of shared spaces where gathering fosters care, creativity, and challenges societal norms.

The exhibition, titled 'You Cannot Act Upon What You Cannot See', focuses on the silences, and violence experienced by women in Malayalam cinema.

“This is a reckoning, an invitation to acknowledge what the world tends to ignore,” says Joe. Artists Aleena, Meera K M, Anjana Dev, Sreeja Pallam, Miriam Chandy Menacherry, and the Neighbour Collective have created a space that urges visitors to pause and think.