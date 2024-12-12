UDF moves no-confidence motion against Kochi corporation chair amid corruption allegations

KOCHI: With Kochi corporation officials facing several corruption allegations, UDF councillors have submitted a notice to the district collector to move a no-confidence motion against town planning committee chairman J Sanilmon.

“The move comes as several corruption cases have been reported under the jurisdiction of Kochi Corporation. In the council held on December 4, the mayor accepted that he has received complaints about money being collected from the public. In this scenario, we have decided to move a no-confidence motion,” said Congress parliamentary party secretary M G Aristotle.

LDF Councillor P S Viju too has raised a complaint that an official demanded a `50-lakh bribe in the name of Sanilmon and P R Ranish, the development standing committee chairman.

Adarsh Chandran, an official with the corporation’s Vyttila zonal office, was suspended by Mayor M Anilkumar following the allegation raised by Viju.

UDF members in the town planning standing committee, A R Padmadas, Sakeer Thammanam, Mini Dileep, and Suja Lonappan, have submitted the notice to the collector.

Earlier, an LDF councillor, M H M Ashraf, had resigned from the committee in protest against the mayor’s decision to announce a vigilance investigation into bribery allegations against some officials.