Decks cleared for Kochi's Pettah Junction development; PWD to be entrusted work

KOCHI: At long last, the decks have been cleared for the development of Pettah Junction, which had turned into an accident hotspot after it was widened nearly four years ago as part of the construction of Kochi Metro.
Local residents have for long been demanding safety measures at the intersection, where traffic from three main roads, including the NH85 section from Kundanoor, merges.
The junction has failed to cope with increased peak-hour traffic, with motorists throwing regulations to the wind. The situation was further exacerbated by the fact that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been sitting on development proposals submitted by traffic police and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).
While various agencies continued to pass the buck, the main hurdle for realising the project remained fund crunch. Now, Uma Thomas MLA has come forward to allocate money from her legislator’s fund.
A meeting presided over by her and attended by representatives of traffic police, public works department (PWD), NHAI, KMRL, Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEBL), and local residents, was convened near the junction on Thursday.
“It was decided to implement the plan, proposed by traffic police, to set up a “free-flowing” roundabout at the junction. The bus stop and auto stand will be shifted to locations near the Pettah metro station. PWD will be entrusted the work, after getting the nod of the NHAI, which owns the stretch. PWD will soon submit an estimate,” the MLA told TNIE.
The roundabout, with a 25m diameter, will ensure the free flow of vehicles with authorities also planning to implement restrictions to prevent vehicles from directly crossing over to the other side.
“We’d first submitted the proposal in 2021, following the widening of the stretch as part of metro construction. The plan was resubmitted last year before the resurfacing of Kundanoor-Madurai NH85 was initiated. But the NHAI did nothing,” a senior officer with Kochi traffic police (east) station said. It has also been decided to set up an open gymnasium on the land owned by KMRL.
“KMRL had promised to set up either an open-air auditorium or mini-park at Pettah once the Pettah-SN Junction section was completed. But during talks today, it was decided to set up an open gym instead,” said A B Sabu, of the Manaveeyam Cultural Centre and former chairman of the standing committee of Kochi corporation.