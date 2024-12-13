Decks cleared for Kochi's Pettah Junction development; PWD to be entrusted work

KOCHI: At long last, the decks have been cleared for the development of Pettah Junction, which had turned into an accident hotspot after it was widened nearly four years ago as part of the construction of Kochi Metro.

Local residents have for long been demanding safety measures at the intersection, where traffic from three main roads, including the NH85 section from Kundanoor, merges.

The junction has failed to cope with increased peak-hour traffic, with motorists throwing regulations to the wind. The situation was further exacerbated by the fact that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been sitting on development proposals submitted by traffic police and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

While various agencies continued to pass the buck, the main hurdle for realising the project remained fund crunch. Now, Uma Thomas MLA has come forward to allocate money from her legislator’s fund.

A meeting presided over by her and attended by representatives of traffic police, public works department (PWD), NHAI, KMRL, Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEBL), and local residents, was convened near the junction on Thursday.