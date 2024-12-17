Air India flight makes emergency landing minutes after take off from Kochi airport

KOCHI: An Air India Express flight had to make an emergency landing at the Kochi airport soon after take-off on Tuesday noon after a portion of the outer layer of the aircraft's tyre was found on the runway.

The Kochi-Bahrain flight (IX 471) with 104 passengers, however, landed safely.

"The IX 471 landed safely. The emergency has been withdrawn," said an airport spokesperson.

The flight took off at 10.45 am. A small section of the outer tyre of the aircraft was found on the runway during a subsequent inspection of the runway.

"The message was handed over to the ATC which alerted the pilot. A full emergency was declared at the airport with all necessary safety precautions taken. The aircraft landed safely around 12 noon, following which the emergency was withdrawn," the official added.