Beat the SADness

KOCHI: Last week, during an online video consultation with my patient ‘S’ from the UK who has been undergoing treatment for depressive disorder with mood swings, I recognised that she was in a helpless state. “S” is in her thirties and has been doing well with a combination of medication and counselling. However, during our follow-up call, she expressed considerable distress.

She shared that she had been experiencing episodes of uncontrollable anger directed towards her husband, accompanied by feelings of fatigue, low energy, and a complete disinterest in work, social life, and even leaving the house. She reported oversleeping and struggling to engage with life, including interactions with her husband and their five-year-old daughter.

During the session, I tried to identify any new stressors or changes in her family, work, or social environment, but nothing seemed to stand out. However, one factor lingered in my mind, the shortening of daylight hours as winter set in in the UK, where my patient resides.

This shift in the seasons, particularly the reduced sunlight, stood out as a potential contributor to her current slump. This deepening depression might have been due to the co-morbid Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which diagnostic classifications label now as recurrent depressive disorder with seasonal patterns.

The worldwide prevalence of SAD is 10 per cent. Regional prevalence depends on latitude. The rate is higher in regions distant from the equator. As per statistics, in the UK 20 per cent experience its milder form called ‘winter blues’ whereas 2 per cent experience SAD. In the US 5% experience SAD (1 per cent in Florida and 9 per cent in Alaska). In Canada 15 per cent experience winter blues and two to six per cent SAD. SAD is found to be more prevalent in those aged 18 to 30 and that too in women (3:1).