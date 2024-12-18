Plan At Art: Exhibition of artworks made of plastic waste

KOCHI: Plan At Art, an exhibition of artworks made of plastic waste that washed up on the Fort Kochi beach, is currently underway at the Jail of Freedom Struggle building in Fort Kochi.

About 15 artworks, including recreations of paintings by world-renowned artist Vincent Van Gogh, and baskets made from plastic waste are part of the exhibition. It is a joint initiative of Plan@earth and HCL Foundation.

Suraj Abraham, founder secretary of Plan@earth, said that environmental awareness is the prime aim of the exhibition. Plastic waste is collected from the sea every day with the help of around 12,500 fishermen. Within two months, over 10 tonnes of plastic was removed from Fort Kochi waters alone.

The artworks, created by the designing team of Plan@earth, were made using the debris of nets and other plastic materials, which are responsible for the death of many aquatic life such as turtles and dolphins.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 8pm and will continue till December 30.

Entry is free.