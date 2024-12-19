Identifying dangerous driving traits to prevent accidents and save lives
KOCHI: After a polytrauma caused by a road traffic accident, a man in his late twenties is now a shattered individual. He narrowly escaped a brain injury but suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries. He lost his lower limb below the knee when his two-wheeler collided with a car during a hasty attempt to overtake.
The terrifying nightmares about the accident continue to haunt him. Despite doctors reassuring him that he can lead a normal life with an artificial limb, he has not yet come to terms with the grief of losing his leg. He constantly broods about how the accident could have been avoided.
The recent tragic traffic accident in Alappuzha, which resulted in the death of six medical students, has sparked discussions about its preventability. Have we learned anything from such incidents? Are we ready to address and correct the human errors behind them?
SPOT YOUR ERRORS
Are you easily distracted by surroundings, passengers, or sounds of mobile devices?
If yes, improving focus on the road is crucial. Without it, you’re at a higher risk of accidents.
Do you push yourself to drive when exhausted after work?
It severely reduces reaction time and judgment.
Do you drive after a sleepless night?
Transient sleepiness while driving leads to accidents.
Do you become impatient, feeling the urge to overtake or block others?
Patience is essential to avoid accidents. Let others rush ahead, you’ll catch up at the next block or signal.
Are you a regular red light runner?
Regularly jumping signals is a dangerous risky driving trait. This attitude makes you a danger to yourself and others.
Do you feel anger towards other road users?
If yes, gain focus and calmness. If not possible, take a short break from driving.
Do you drive after drinking alcohol?
Drunken driving impairs judgment and significantly increases the risk of accidents.
Do you believe you can multitask while driving?
A split second of full attention on the road could be the key to avoiding disaster don’t miss it.
Do you feel overconfident that you are familiar with the road and can even drive blindfolded?
Roads and traffic are ever changing and if vigilance is lost due to bias and prejudices, you may cause errors in driving.
Do you often start late and speed to reach your destination on time?
Start early to cover the unpredictability of traffic. Otherwise, you may fall prey to risky and overspeed driving that creates vulnerability for accidents.
If you answer these questions with honesty, you will spot your dangerous road using traits that need remediation.
Personality traits that can kill
There’s a category of people called the ‘sensation seekers’. They are the ones who engage in risky behaviours like speeding or reckless driving. Aggression is another dangerous trait while driving, they often tailgate, honk, and take unnecessary risks on the road.
Road rage is another aggressive driving behaviour which involves angry or violent reactions to frustrations while driving. Impulsive individuals are another group that drives without thinking about the consequences, leading to mistakes. People displaying these behaviours may have underlying mental health issues that need attention.
Script a safe road usage culture
Our roads have mixed traffic. Alongside multi-wheeled vehicles and two-wheelers, we also have careless pedestrians crossing the road without caution. Cycles and hand-pushed carts add to the confusion. Driving in such conditions is a big challenge. It’s crucial to develop a mindset that controls impulsivity, aggression, and thrill-seeking behaviours on the road. Pedestrians, too, must follow traffic rules. Drivers who violate traffic laws more than once should undergo retraining.
Most of our roads are not built for high-speed driving. It’s important to set a personal speed limit that allows control over the vehicle, especially when unexpected situations arise — like a pedestrian crossing or another vehicle cutting into the wrong lane. Can we, as both drivers and pedestrians, work together to reduce road accidents?
Mind space
fortnightly column on mental health
The writer is senior psychiatrist at Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi, and former member of the State Mental Health Authority