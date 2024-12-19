Identifying dangerous driving traits to prevent accidents and save lives

KOCHI: After a polytrauma caused by a road traffic accident, a man in his late twenties is now a shattered individual. He narrowly escaped a brain injury but suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries. He lost his lower limb below the knee when his two-wheeler collided with a car during a hasty attempt to overtake.

The terrifying nightmares about the accident continue to haunt him. Despite doctors reassuring him that he can lead a normal life with an artificial limb, he has not yet come to terms with the grief of losing his leg. He constantly broods about how the accident could have been avoided.

The recent tragic traffic accident in Alappuzha, which resulted in the death of six medical students, has sparked discussions about its preventability. Have we learned anything from such incidents? Are we ready to address and correct the human errors behind them?

SPOT YOUR ERRORS

Are you easily distracted by surroundings, passengers, or sounds of mobile devices?

If yes, improving focus on the road is crucial. Without it, you’re at a higher risk of accidents.

Do you push yourself to drive when exhausted after work?

It severely reduces reaction time and judgment.

Do you drive after a sleepless night?

Transient sleepiness while driving leads to accidents.

Do you become impatient, feeling the urge to overtake or block others?

Patience is essential to avoid accidents. Let others rush ahead, you’ll catch up at the next block or signal.