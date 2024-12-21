Thirteen Sri Lankan fishers held, two boats seized for illegally fishing in Indian EEZ

KOCHI: Amid rising complaints about foreign vessels engaged in fishing activities in Indian territorial waters, the Coastal Police have arrested 13 Sri Lankan fishermen and seized two boats for illegal fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of India. The Coast Guard intercepted two Sri Lankan fishing boats as they were found fishing near Lakshadweep Islands on December 15.

The fishermen and their boats were later brought to Kochi and handed over to Coastal Police on December 18. “Indian Coast Guard Ship patrolling vessel Samarath detected two Sri Lankan vessels at different locations near Lakshadweep.

Later, using very high frequency (VHF) radio, a directive was given to crew members to stop both vessels. However, there was no further response from the crew. When the Coast Guard vessel closed in on the boats, they tried to flee from the place. However, both boats were intercepted soon,” a Coastal Police officer said.

The intercepted boats are Dinu Jaya and Adler. There were seven fishermen on board Dinu Jaya and six crew on Adler.

The arrested persons are Makkona Gurunnselage, 52, Mohammed Nawafar, 33, Maliwitage Don, 49, Liyanaga Don, 48, Colompura Arachighe, 38, MGT Lakshan, 20, Gunasinha, 45, Maduwa Guruge Dishan, 41, Thewara Thanthri, 26, K G Dileep, 32, H A K Sanjeewa, 31, P M Kanishka, 27 and U H Kasuna, 32. The arrested persons were from Beruwala, Maggona, Batapola, Galla and Ahangama areas in Sri Lanka.

The case was registered against the accused persons under various sections of the Maritime Zone of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act. The arrested persons were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. The seized fishing boats are currently docked near Fort Kochi Coastal Police Station.

Indian EEZ extends up to a distance of 200 nautical miles where foreign vessels are banned from fishing.