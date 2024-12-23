Notorious goon facing charges under UAPA held in Thrissur

KOCHI: A notorious goon, who is also facing charges under the anti-terror law UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), 1967, was apprehended by the police on Sunday.

Shamnad, 35, a native of Veliyangode, Perumbadappu in Malappuram, was arrested by the Thrissur City police with the help of Kerala Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Based on a tip-off received by ATS DIG Putta Vimaladitya, Shamnad was arrested from a region near the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border.

“He is an accused in 22 cases, including murder attempts. He is now arrested in a case registered with Vadekkekadu police station for attempting to murder one Muhammed Fayis, a native of Veliyamkode, on August 17, 2023. He was hiding at different places in North India and Nepal since the incident,” said a police officer.

Shamnad is also the main accused in a case dating back to 2016 in which a gang led by him barged into a house in Perumbavoor, posing as Vigilance and made away with gold ornaments and other valuables. ATS filed a chargesheet in the case after conducting an inquiry.

The ATS is also conducting a probe into the people who had helped him go into hiding. He has close links with terrorist networks including Thadiyantavide Nazeer.