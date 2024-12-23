Pratheeksha to change palliative patients’ life with enhanced care

KOCHI: The Ernakulam General Hospital has launched Pratheeksha, an ambitious project that aims to bring hope to the lives of patients who are bedridden and suffering from severe ailments by taking steps to improve their quality of life. Through the project, the GH aims to provide intensive therapy to the patients in a bid to help them recover.

Dr Shahir Shah, the GH superintendent, said Pratheeksha is a continuation of its Anugaami project, a 100-day palliative care scheme it launched in January.

“Through the new project, we aim to help patients sit, stand and walk by providing them with intensive therapy,” he said.

As many as 60 patients suffering from ailments like stroke, Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy, geriatric problems, arthritis and others have been shortlisted for the project.

“Usually, we visit the palliative care patients once a week or two. Now, the physiotherapist and the unit will visit the selected patients every day and monitor their improvement. In most cases, recovery is possible with regular and consistent therapy. However, for several reasons, many patients are not provided with regular care.

The aim is to fill this gap,” said a coordinator with the palliative care department of the GH. In the initial phase, an assessment report of the selected patients will be prepared. “Based on the report, we will be able to decide what kind of physiotherapy exercises – nerve ankle motion, spring exercise, chest physiotherapy – they need,” said a volunteer with the hospital’s palliative care department, while stressing the importance of cooperation by the patients’ family members and bystanders in the project’s success.

“Creating awareness among the family members and bystanders is also important. Patients will have to continue the exercises at home. Hence, it is important to train the family,” said the coordinator.

Dr Shahir said through the project, they will be able to improve the patients’ condition. “We need to bring hope to the lives of people who are forced to stay at home and have to depend on others,” he said.