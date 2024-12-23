Tata Group's 'Taj Cochin International Airport' to be launched on December 28

KOCHI: The 'Taj Cochin International Airport', a 5-star hotel built by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) and entrusted to the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) near Kochi airport, will be launched on December 28 by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Located just 500 meters from the airport terminals, Taj Cochin International Airport provides strategic convenience by setting new standards for premium hospitality, a release by CIAL said here.

"The Taj Cochin International Airport is yet another step forward in our vision to integrate world-class infrastructure and hospitality under one roof. With IHCL’s Taj brand on board, we are elevating Kerala’s prominence as a global destination for travellers while upholding our commitment to innovation and excellence," said S Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL.

The launch of 'Taj Cochin International Airport' comes on the heels of CIAL’s successful ventures, including the 0484 Aero Lounge, which opened in September 2024, offering affordable luxury with 42 rooms, flexible tariffs. co-working spaces, a spa, a gym, and conference facilities.

Designed for discerning travellers, business leaders, and tourists, the hotel offers 111 premium rooms and suites. The Taj Club Lounge offers exclusive privileges for premium guests; signature restaurants, including Vista: all-day dining with global cuisine & House of Ming: Taj’s celebrated Chinese culinary experience; Bistrot, a quick-service coffee and snack outlet; among others.

"CIAL's master plan is poised to create 30,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities over the next three years, driving socio-economic growth in Kerala. The upcoming projects include the expansion of the international terminal, development of cutting-edge commercial complexes, innovative green hydrogen initiatives, and exclusive golf tourism venture," the spokesperson added.