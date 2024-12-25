Man on the run for 27 years arrested in Kerala

KOCHI: A 52-year-old man, who had been on the run for 27 years in a case related to a gang bludgeoning a woman to death, was finally caught on Tuesday.

Mahesh A, a native of Thandassery Colony, Nettoor, and presently residing in the Chembarakky area in Perumbavoor, was taken into custody from Aluva where he was engaged in painting work at a house. Mahesh is an accused in the case in which four persons allegedly brutally beat up a woman — their relative — with an iron rod, resulting in her death, said the police.

“The accused jumped bail and went into hiding. The court issued multiple warrants after he failed to appear before it. The JFCM-VIII (Courts of Judicial Magistrate of First Class) then issued a long-pending warrant against him,” said a police official.

The cops failed to trace him after he left his house and went into hiding. Finally, a special team was formed under the direction of the Ernakulam Assistant Police Commissioner.

Following a detailed inquiry, the team found that Mahesh had resided near the UC College, Aluva, until a few years ago and then shifted to somewhere in the Chembarakky area. “It was learned that he was working as a painter at a house in Aluva East, and he was arrested from there this morning,” the officer added.