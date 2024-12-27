Food that clicked in India 2024

KOCHI: Google’s recent ‘Year in Search’ report reveals an interesting mix when it comes to what Indian foodies looked up in 2024. Leading the list is the Porn Star Martini cocktail.

The lineup also includes simple dishes such as chammanthi, kanji (not the gruel), and mango pickle to Bhutan’s national dish Ema Datshi, which gained popularity after Deepika Padukone mentioned it in an interview. TNIE presents some interesting recipes.

Ugadi Pachadi

Ingredients

Raw mango, peeled and finely chopped - 1

Tamarind - 1 lemon-sized piece

Jaggery - 3 to 4 tbsp

Neem flower - 1.5 tbsp

Green chilli, finely chopped - 2

Salt - To taste

Water - As needed

Method: Soak the tamarind in water for 10 minutes and extract the juice by squeezing it. Pour the tamarind juice into a bowl and add the finely chopped raw mango, jaggery, neem flower, green chilli, and salt. Mix everything well. Taste and adjust the sweetness and salt as needed. Chill for a few hours before serving.

Porn Star Martini

Ingredients

Vanilla vodka - 1 1/2 ounces

Passion fruit liqueur - 1/2 ounce

Passion fruit puree - 1 ounce

Lime juice, freshly squeezed - 1/2 ounce

Vanilla simple syrup - 1/2 ounce

Sparkling wine, chilled - 2 ounces

Garnish: Fresh passion fruit half

Method: Add vanilla vodka, passion fruit liqueur, passion fruit puree, lime juice, and vanilla simple syrup into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a fresh passion fruit half. Serve with a sidecar of sparkling wine.

Dhaniya Panjiri

Ingredients

Coriander seeds (dhania) - 1/2 cup

Mixed nuts (almonds, cashew nuts) - 1/4 cup

Makhana (fox nuts) - 1/4 cup

Melon seeds - 2 tbsp

Grated dry coconut - 2 tbsp

Jaggery powder - 1/2 cup

Ghee - 3 tbsp

Green cardamom - 1-2 (optional)

Method: Dry roast coriander seeds until aromatic and brown. Transfer to a plate and let them cool. Add 3 tbsp ghee to a pan and roast makhana until crisp. Remove and set aside. In the same pan, roast mixed nuts (almonds and cashew nuts) followed by melon seeds and grated dry coconut. Let all roasted ingredients cool completely.

Coarsely grind the coriander seeds (add green cardamom if using), fox nuts, almonds, and cashew nuts separately. Add roasted coconut, melon seeds, and jaggery powder to the grinder jar. Pulse once to lightly grind and mix the melon seeds and coconut. Combine all the ingredients thoroughly and store the mixture in an airtight container.