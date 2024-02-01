‘Vayam Rakshamah’, assures Coast Guard

KOCHI: It was a stunning display of the maritime operational prowess of the Indian Coast Guard on the occasion of its 48th raising day. The maritife force showcased its operational capabilities in front of an invited audience, including Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, off the Kochi coast on Wednesday.
Three patrol vessels (Samarth, Sarathi and Saksham), fast-patrol vessels Abhinav, Aryaman, high-speed craft Arnvesh, interceptor crafts C-162 and C 410, two Dornier aircraft, two twin-engine advanced light helicopters and two single-engine Chetak helicopters participated in the demonstration.
It included a search-and-rescue operation, intercepting a pirate vessel, rescuing a person in distress midsea, vertical replenishment, operation of a heavy machine-gun, and a coordinated tactical manouvering of vessels, and aircraft displaying the operational skills. The exercise was held around 10 nautical miles off Kochi.
The Coast Guard — which was raised on February 1, 1978, with just 7 surface platforms — has grown into a formidable force with 152 ships and 78 aircraft. It aims to achieve the target of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by 2030.
True to its motto ‘Vayam Rakshamah’ (‘We Protect’), the force has saved at least 11,554 lives since its inception in 1977, and 200 lives in 2023 alone. To ensure maritime security, the Coast Guard has maintained 24x7 vigil by deploying 50 to 60 ships and a dozen aircraft daily.
“The Coast Guard is on vigil protecting the shores which has resulted in seizure of weapons, contraband and narcotics worth `15,343 crore since inception,” said Coast Guard Commander for Kerala DIG N Ravi.
“Drugs and arms worth Rs 478 crore were seized in 2023. Our collaborative actions have created an effective deterrence and created a shield at sea where the penetration by smugglers has been made nearly impossible.”