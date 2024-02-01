‘Vayam Rakshamah’, assures Coast Guard

KOCHI: It was a stunning display of the maritime operational prowess of the Indian Coast Guard on the occasion of its 48th raising day. The maritife force showcased its operational capabilities in front of an invited audience, including Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, off the Kochi coast on Wednesday.

Three patrol vessels (Samarth, Sarathi and Saksham), fast-patrol vessels Abhinav, Aryaman, high-speed craft Arnvesh, interceptor crafts C-162 and C 410, two Dornier aircraft, two twin-engine advanced light helicopters and two single-engine Chetak helicopters participated in the demonstration.

It included a search-and-rescue operation, intercepting a pirate vessel, rescuing a person in distress midsea, vertical replenishment, operation of a heavy machine-gun, and a coordinated tactical manouvering of vessels, and aircraft displaying the operational skills. The exercise was held around 10 nautical miles off Kochi.