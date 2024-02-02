Kochi: Eight urban health centers to be opened on Feb 6

KOCHI: Eight more urban health and wellness centers will be opened to the public in Ernakulam on February 6.

“Of these, six come under the Kochi corporation while two are in Tripunithura municipality,” said Dr C Rohini, the district program manager of the National Health Mission.

Ernakulam has received permission for 67 urban health and wellness centers, of which 38 are in Kochi corporation and 29 in municipalities, said an official with the National Health Mission

“Fourteen centers are already functioning. Most of the municipalities have two centers. We expect to open all 67 centers to the public by March this year,” the official said.

General OP services, primary medical care and medicines will be available at these centers.

“The corporation and municipalities are required to acquire land for the project and set up the buildings. The funds for the expansion have already been allocated,” said an official with the health department.