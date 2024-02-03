City entry for private buses from Goshree islands remains a dream

KOCHI : Despite a government notification allowing private buses from Goshree islands to enter Kochi city, the residents of Vypeen and adjacent islands continue to be denied seamless public transportation.

With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the controversy surrounding the city entry of private buses from Goshree islands has escalated with political parties engaging in a blame game.

When the Goshree bridges were opened 20 years ago, it was promised that the islanders would have smooth connectivity to the mainland through private and KSRTC buses. However, buses from the islands were permitted only till the High Court junction, forcing passengers to board other buses or depend on other modes of transport to reach their destinations. The then transport minister Antony Raju had assured last February that buses from the Goshree islands would be allowed into the city after three months, in May.

But not a single private bus has been permitted to travel beyond the High Court junction.

The notification issued last year by the then transport secretary Biju Prabhakaran allowed the entry of private buses on two routes — Paravoor KSRTC bus station to Vyttila Hub via Cherai, Bolgatty Palace junction, High Court junction, Ernakulam Jetty bus stand and Kadavanthra, which is around 36km long, and Paravoor KSRTC bus station to Kakkanad via Koonammavu, Cheranalloor junction, Container Road, High Court junction, Kaloor and Palarivattom, which is around 34km long.

Youth Congress state secretary Nobal Kumar P A alleged the announcements regarding permission for private buses from Goshree islands to travel beyond High Court junction were “political gimmicks”.

“The Vypeen MLA and the then transport minister Antony Raju had given assurances. Moreover, the MLA placed banners claiming permission for the entry of private buses from Vypeen to Kochi city. The Youth Congress will launch an agitation if the entry of buses does not materialise,” he said.

Last year, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden had staged a 24-hour hunger strike demanding entry for buses from Goshree islands to the city.

However, Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan said, given the government notification, the entry of Goshree buses to the city is allowed. “The motor vehicle department will allow those who apply for permits to operate services on the route. Private buses can operate services as per the notification,” he clarified.

