CPI councillors threaten to boycott corp budget session

KOCHI : The tussle between CPM and CPI over sharing the post of chairperson of the development standing committee in Kochi corporation is creating issues for the front as the civic body authorities are gearing up to present the annual budget on Tuesday.

CPI has taken a stand to stay away from the budget session if the issue is not sorted out. Though the CPM on Friday convened a meeting of district-level leaders of both parties at Lenin Centre, Kaloor, it failed to break the impasse. CPI leaders said they would take a final decision on the issue on Saturday.

Following the tussle, the meeting of finance committee has been postponed. The ruling council will be able to present the budget only if it is approved by the finance committee. It will be deputy mayor K A Ansiya of CPI who will be presenting the budget in the council.

The CPI had demanded the chairpersonship of the development standing committee but the CPM was not ready to part with the post. According to CPI leaders, there was an agreement in the LDF on the matter during the council formation. At a meeting held between CPM and CPI district leaders in 2020, it was decided that the chairmanship of the development standing committee will be shared between the two parties. The CPM was to hold the post for the first three years and the CPI for the remaining two years. The CPM has been holding the post for three years and one month. As per the pact, CPI should get the chairmanship for the next two years. CPI has four councillors, including the deputy mayor, while the CPM has 29 councillors in the 74-member council. If the deputy mayor who is to present the budget stays away from the session, it will be an embarrassment for the ruling front. However, sources close to CPM said they have only two standing committee chairpersons out of the eight committees. The issue is likely to be resolved soon, they said.

Finance panel meet postponed

