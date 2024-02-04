Kochi: Search on for Cheranalloor man who duped spa owner of Rs 60k

KOCHI: Police have launched a search for a Cheranalloor native who duped a spa owner of Rs 60,000 promising to prevent police action against her. The Ernakulam North police have registered a case against a person named Bijoy who allegedly cheated the owner of Thara Spa located on Sastha Temple Road in Kaloor.

Last month, the Kochi City police and the excise department carried out inspections at spas and massage centres after receiving information that drug peddling and immoral trafficking were being carried out at such places. As part of the drive, the police also raided Thara Spa.

“Somehow, the accused person came to know about the inspections being held at spas. He then approached the owner of Thara Spa saying that he received information that police would be closing the centre soon after finding it an illegal firm. He also made the victim believe that the police would arrest her and her employees. Bijoy then promised to help the victim evade the police action,” a police officer said.

Biju took the victim into confidence saying that he maintains a close connection with police officials and politicians and that to prevent the police from registering a case, he has to pay money to the cops. “Thus the victim paid him Rs 50,000 through her UPI account on January 8. On the same day, she was asked to give Rs 10,000 to one of her friends at Edappally in cash. The victim did as she was told, fearing the arrest,” said the officer.