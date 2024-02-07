Kerala set to host India’s first international autism film festival

KOCHI: ‘My Name is Khan’, ‘Barfi’, ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Temple Grandin’, ’Jack of the Red Hearts’, ‘Please Stand By’... These are some of the films that touched the audience’s hearts. They encouraged discussions about autism, and have helped normalise the condition in society.

Realising the potential of cinema to influence minds, the Centre for Autism and Other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) is organising the International Film Festival on Autism.

As the first-of-its-kind film festival in India, ‘CIFFA 2024’ promises to engage audiences with its curated selection of short films focused on autism awareness and acceptance.

Festival coordinator Parvathy C emphasises the importance of addressing common misunderstandings about autism and negating stigma.

“There are so many misconceptions about autism such as individuals with autism are antisocial, unable to learn, or incapable of doing things on their own,” she says.