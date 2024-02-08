Got a story to share?

KOCHI: Imagine a day dedicated just to storytelling, where people from all walks of life come together and perform stories they penned for visitors. Through the event ‘Katha Dinam’, Ernakulam Public Library is bringing back those good old days when people used to orate and discuss stories.

On February 10, the library compound will witness people from several parts of Kerala narrating stories throughout the day. The initiative comes after the success of ‘Kavi Arangu’ held on January 10, where around 100 poets gathered.

“Events like these can inspire people to visit libraries and get back to reading. People, irrespective of age, can join and in 15 minutes, they should deliver a 1400-word story. The platform could be beneficial for those who never had the opportunity to present their work in front of an audience,” says K P Ajith Kumar, secretary of the library.

The event will also have discussions on the stories delivered. The event is also an attempt to revive the culture of writing stories crisply, he says.

Winners of the short story competition held as part of the 90th birthday of writer M T Vasudevan Nair will be felicitated on the day. Writer S Hareesh will distribute the prizes.

For ‘Katha Dinam’, and writer Rajendran Edathumkara will be the chief guest.

To register, contact: 9544527241, +918547031116