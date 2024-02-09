KOCHI: They click. Morten P Meldel and Phaedria Marie St. HIlaire.Not just as husband and wife but as humans working in their respective spheres.

While Phaedria, who calls herself ‘stubborn’, used her sense of justice to work among women of colour in Denmark and the Nordic countries, what inspired the calm, musically-inclined Morten was the structural beauty of organic compounds. “To me, it is all atoms and molecules bound together in a system that captures the sun’s energy and comes to life. Chemistry means molecules, physics is what happens between molecules. Together, they form life’s fundamentals,” he says.

The Nobel laureate’s love for chemistry stemmed from the time he spent as a kid in farms his family owned. The visuals of natural objects and the geometry behind them bemused him, got stored in him as indelible memory, and urged him to explore deeper the intricate chemistry that bound the elements together. “It gave me joy to think of chemistry this way and has always kept me joyful,” he says.

What also caught his eye was the astounding harmony in the organic bonds. Such a sense of inquisitiveness and visual memory led him towards click chemistry for which he won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2022 with US scientists Carolyn Bertozzi and Karl Barry Sharpless.

Click, as the name sounds, is a kind of a game of lego where the molecules are bolted together to form organic conglomerates. The molecules are ‘clicked’ together in such a way that there are no residues like in a natural chemical process. The developing branch of chemistry has several applications, in pharma, to address climate change, and for targeted medical interventions for crucial diseases.

Morten’s analysis of how nature makes its compounds and how they can be replicated in a laboratory also reflects his inclusiveness where he finds a way to bring people to a unified forum where they could function together. “This is the reason why we are together,” says Phaedria, who founded the Professional Women of Colour network in 2019, addresses issues among women of colour, minorities in Europe, and help them merge with the larger Danish society which has reservations in accepting people from diverse backgrounds.

Chemistry, like music, manifests the elemental unity in nature, according to Morten, who loves music enough to make the instruments he plays. This is also the reason why he helps talents from different cultures find forums in Denmark where they can work to their full potential. “Nature’s chemistry is a symphony. Humans need to align their tunes to that,” he says, explaining the philosophy that led to his research. “Our discovery arrived as we were working individually on the topic. Soon, we found our research study expanding to bring about such a pioneering turn in science that could show us several new doors into the study of many natural chemical formations even inside the human body.

Morten’s Nobel for him is a way to reach out to the authorities and press upon them the need to notch up the prospects of scientific study into organic chemistry. To Phaedria, her husband’s Nobel is a way she can further communicate the organic need for equality. “So, laurels are just platforms to let your voice be heard, but what is important are the values that go behind your work,” they say.

Morten and Phaedria were in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the ongoing one-month-long Global Science Festival of Kerala. Their tour also included lectures to students and researchers at IISER and Kerala University where Morten spoke of the relevance of an ecosystem, internal and external, that could help in deep study of sciences.

Morten P Meldel, professor at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, was awarded Nobel Prize for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry along with K Barry Sharpless and Carolyn Bertozzi. Click chemistry is about snapping together molecular building blocks. Morten developed a chemical reaction termed the copper-catalysed azide-alkyne cycloaddition. The use of this finding is said to be path-breaking.