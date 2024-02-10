Investment scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 30 crores belonging to Ebin Varghese and his companies

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 30.41 crore belonging to Ebin Varghese and his companies Masters Finserv and ESR Masters Retail Pvt Ltd in connection with multi-crore stock investment scam. The attached holdings include Rs 17.87 crore in movable assets and seven immovable properties worth Rs 12.53 crore.

ED initiated a probe on the basis of various FIRs registered by Kerala police against Ebin, 41, of Vazhakala, his wife Sreerenjini and other company managers. The investigation by police and ED revealed that Ebin and Masters Finserv cheated the general public by accepting large deposits on the pretext of share trading and also assuring them of capital guarantees as well as 18-24% annual returns on investment.

“The ED investigation revealed that Ebin and others dishonestly induced various complainants to make deposits and accepted huge amounts from them in his proprietorship concern Masters Finserv on the pretext of generating profit from share trading, by giving false assurance of high returns ranging from 18% to 24% per annum besides the capital guarantee. He also gave false assurance to investors that their money was completely withdrawable at any time.