Cops in a fix as ganja plants sprout on rooftop, gardens in Kerala

KOCHI: Even as drug menace is rising in the city, frequent seizures of ganja plants in the city have baffled enforcement agencies.

Last month, police raided an automobile workshop in North Paravoor and recovered 13 ganja plants grown in three grow bags. The plants were 26 cm tall. It seems the enforcement agencies – police and excise – have to not only keep a tab on the flow of drugs from other states but also keep an eye on people growing marijuana plants in their backyards.

As per excise data, last year alone as many as 111 ganja plants were recovered from various parts of the district. In 2022, they had seized 51 plants. A senior excise officer said that there was a rise in the seizure of ganja plants in 2023.

“In many cases, the accused grew ganja plants inside their houses. They watered and nurtured the plants so well for their self-use and for selling them to their friends. These cases are very difficult to detect as ganja plants are grown inside the house or at places where no one has access. We rely on informers to detect such cases. Interestingly, most people cannot recognise the ganja plant even if they come across one,” he said.