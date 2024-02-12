Movies are for all, says Kochi WIFF’s elderly ‘delegate’

KOCHI: Prasannan, 74, had been travelling in a bus when he spotted a tent in front of Saritha Theatre. He enquired about it and learnt that the theatre was where the Women International Film Festival was taking place.

On Sunday, the Palluruthy native came to the venue for the festival, but was denied entry. “The security guard denied me entry saying the event was not for ‘people like me’ and none from my age was attending. However, I was not ready to leave,” Prasannan said.

Aneesha B, a student at the Media Academy who is a volunteer for the fest, spotted the elderly and gave him a pass.

Prasannan watched ‘Four Daughters’ by Kaouther Ben Hania. While leaving the venue, he said, “There is no age limit to enjoy a movie. I am a film enthusiast and have watched almost every Malayalam, English and other language movie. I have attended film festivals conducted by film clubs as well. I will be attending the fest in the coming days too,” said Prasannan, adding that more women’s film festivals should be conducted to bring talented women to the fore.