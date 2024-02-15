Seven-year-old hit-and-run case: Driver held, Kerala cops draw flak for FIR delay

KOCHI : A day after a seven-year-old boy was run over by a car at Kuttamassery near Aluva, the police arrested the driver of the vehicle on Wednesday. After allegations of reluctance to register a case, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena has directed Aluva DySP A Prasad to check for lapses on the part of the cops in that regard.
The driver -- Nedumbassery resident Shaan -- had fled the scene after running over Nishikanth, son of South Vazhakulam resident Prajith. The boy is currently on ventilator with injuries to vital organs.
The police, who registered an FIR 13 hours after the incident, identified the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage. The car involved in the incident was registered in the name of a woman residing at Kaloor in Kochi. The car owner told the Aluva Police that Shaan was driving the car while on his way to Thodupuzha for business purposes.
“Shaan admitted that he was behind the wheels of the car. His arrest has been recorded,” the Aluva DySP said.
The accident occurred at 9.45am on Tuesday when Nishikanth was travelling in an autorickshaw driven by his father Prajith. When the autorickshaw reached near Prism Clinic in Kuttumassery, Nishikanth fell off the autorickshaw, onto the road. The car driven by Shaan was trailing the autorickshaw and Nishikanth was crushed under the wheels. “The car did not stop after running over my son. I called an ambulance and shifted him to a private hospital. He suffered kidney and liver injuries. Also, there was bleeding in the brain,” Prajith said.
According to him, the hospital authorities informed the police about the accident by around noon but he was contacted by an officer from the Aluva police station only after 5pm.
“Soon after the accident, I told my friends to collect CCTV visuals from near the accident spot. When a police officer contacted me, I told him that my son was run over by the car. The policeman grew agitated and asked me whether I had seen the incident. I told him I had the CCTV footage. But the policeman continued to argue about it. Hearing this, I had to raise my voice as well,” Prajith said. As the police did not take any step to start an investigation, Prajith approached his friends who informed the media of the incident.
“After news about the accident circulated, police personnel from Aluva arrived at the hospital and recorded the statement of my wife. The FIR was registered only by 11pm. We are only complaining about the delay on the part of the police,” Prajith said. Vaibhav Saxena said he was in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday night and contacted the police station soon after coming to know about the incident.
“I have been told that the first intimation from the hospital came around 2.30pm. The police person from the Aluva police station contacted the father of the child by around 5pm. Prima facie, no lapse on the part of police could be seen. However, direction has been given to the Aluva DySP to check for any flaws. Once the DySP files a report, further action will be decided,” he said.