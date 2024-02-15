Seven-year-old hit-and-run case: Driver held, Kerala cops draw flak for FIR delay

KOCHI : A day after a seven-year-old boy was run over by a car at Kuttamassery near Aluva, the police arrested the driver of the vehicle on Wednesday. After allegations of reluctance to register a case, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena has directed Aluva DySP A Prasad to check for lapses on the part of the cops in that regard.

The driver -- Nedumbassery resident Shaan -- had fled the scene after running over Nishikanth, son of South Vazhakulam resident Prajith. The boy is currently on ventilator with injuries to vital organs.

The police, who registered an FIR 13 hours after the incident, identified the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage. The car involved in the incident was registered in the name of a woman residing at Kaloor in Kochi. The car owner told the Aluva Police that Shaan was driving the car while on his way to Thodupuzha for business purposes.