Roving ‘gFest’ set to spur discussions on gender via arts

KOCHI: gFest, a travelling festival that invites diverse sets of people to celebrate, interrogate, engage and contemplate multiple complexities related to gender through artworks, will kick off tomorrow.

The festival, held in collaboration with the Madhavan Nair Foundation and Raising Our Voices Foundation, will be on till May 5 at Kerala Museum near Edappally. The artworks on display here are a product of reFrame’s genDeralities fellowship.

“The three-month-long festival in Kochi will feature unique installations, films, photographs, mixed media works, and interactive art, with parallel programming that includes walkthroughs by curators and artists, screening of documentaries and experimental films, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and more,” say the organisers.

Speaking about gFest, Vani Subramanian, creative director of reFrame Institute of Art & Expression, says, “For us, art is a critical means of carrying forward conversations on critical social questions. Through public culture projects, festivals and other interactive programmes, we strengthen the voices of independent art and artists of our times. We are excited to bring these diverse creative works from all over the country to Kochi.”

Aditi Zacharias, director of Kerala Museum, says, “We look forward to welcoming all the artworks into our exhibition spaces, along with the conversations that they will elicit. In particular, the graphic novel in the Storyboard Collective — on the history of the struggles of the Kerala fisherwomen in the 1970s. This will be presented in connection with the museum’s ongoing JANAL Talks lecture series. This festival aims to go beyond the man-woman binary, and embodies our mission of actualising the potential of the museum as an instrument of social change.”