Ernakulam district launches 'Koodeyundu Collector' web platform for transparent grievance tracking

KOCHI : The general public has long faced the daunting task of navigating bureaucratic hurdles when attempting to monitor the status of grievances. Residents of Ernakulam district, however, will soon heave a sigh of relief as the district administration has rolled out a state-of-the-art web platform designed to revolutionise the process of tracking complaints.

The project, named ‘Koodeyundu Collector’, is a flagship initiative of district collector N S K Umesh to ensure proper monitoring of complaints that land before him. The public can track the status of grievances with the provided application number through the website edistrict.kerala.gov.in.

With this platform going live, people can monitor complaints pertaining to any department other than the district collectorate. “It was not easy to track the status of complaints submitted to the district collector. We recognise the frustrations that citizens experienced in the past when seeking updates on their complaints. If any complaints are not sorted out, we can easily monitor where they’re stuck. In order to put an end to all the mysteries, we have launched a project that will address the concerns of the public,” said Umesh, when quizzed about the project.

A processing officer and a grievance cell will process the complaints on the platform, which has been developed by the IT Mission with the backing of the National Informatics Centre. “Once the district administration receives a complaint, it will be scanned and uploaded to the website. The collector can write notes on the complaints and transfer them to the departments concerned. The public can also download the certificate from the website itself,” said Chinchu Sunil, district project manager, IT Mission.

As many as 25-30 complaints have been reaching the collector on a daily basis. Once the project is fully implemented, it will help resolve grievances without much delay. “We have provided training to all the collectorate staff on using the platform. Within a week, training will be provided to other staff,” she said, adding the public will receive SMS updates on their complaint status in the next phase.