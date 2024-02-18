Law minister, judges visit proposed site of Judicial City at Kalamassery

KOCHI : A team consisting of four judges of the Kerala High Court and Law Minister P Rajeev visited the site for the proposed judicial city project in Kalamassery on Saturday. The project aims to fulfil the future development requirements of the Kerala High Court, as well as accommodate the Kerala Judicial Academy and Mediation Centre.

The inspection was led by the minister and High Court judges Justice Muhamed Mushtaque, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan and Justice Sathish Ninan. They visited the 50-acre land owned by HMT and the site adjacent to the road of HMT.

Minister Rajeev said that 27 acres of land is fully owned by HMT and can be sold by them. However, permission from the Central government is required for transferring the remaining land. Other matters will be finalised after further discussion, he said.

The proposed judicial city will house modern international-level institutions and systems, including the Judicial Academy and a Mediation Centre. The new High Court building will house 60 courts and cover an area of 28 lakh sq ft. The complex will also house offices for judges, the Advocate General, chambers for lawyers, staff quarters, parking facilities and amenities for women judges.

The existing building of the High Court is facing space constraints, and acquiring additional land adjacent to the building for further expansion is not feasible. Pending notification from the Union Environment Ministry regarding the eco-sensitive zone, coupled with the initiation of works for the Exhibition City as announced in the budget, compelled authorities to seek an alternative location. Kalamassery was earlier considered to be the most suitable for a judicial city, considering its accessibility to all sections of people, ease of travel, and geographical importance of the area.