Kochi

Decayed body of Kerala woman found in flat at Moothakunnam

The preliminary investigation by the police suggests that the death was caused by epilepsy.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Express News Service

KOCHI: A decayed body of a 31-year-old woman was found in a flat at Moothakunnam on Saturday night. The deceased is Ramsiya, of Palakkad, who was living alone in the flat.

The preliminary investigation by the police suggests that the death was caused by epilepsy. However, the police also said that a wound mark was visible on her forehead.

The incident came to light when her partner registered a complaint at Binanipuram police station. the police are yet to trace the family members of the deceased.

