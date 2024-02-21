City teen’s awe’tistic journey through the lens

KOCHI: Organised as part of an art festival for individuals with special abilities, the Town Hall in Kalamassery, on Tuesday, hosted a unique photography showcasing the remarkable journey of Sam Varghese, 19, who is on the spectrum.

Sam, an avid photography enthusiast with autism, presented two captivating series titled Daddyanu Taram and Nizhalum Velichavum.

The first series takes us through the everyday life of his 83-year-old grandfather, Mathew V P, whom Sam fondly calls “daddy”. “My daddy is my greatest cheerleader and supporter when it comes to photography and he has been my model for most of my pictures,” notes Sam, in the description of his series.