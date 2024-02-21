City teen’s awe’tistic journey through the lens

KOCHI: Organised as part of an art festival for individuals with special abilities, the Town Hall in Kalamassery, on Tuesday, hosted a unique photography showcasing the remarkable journey of Sam Varghese, 19, who is on the spectrum.
Sam, an avid photography enthusiast with autism, presented two captivating series titled Daddyanu Taram and Nizhalum Velichavum.
The first series takes us through the everyday life of his 83-year-old grandfather, Mathew V P, whom Sam fondly calls “daddy”. “My daddy is my greatest cheerleader and supporter when it comes to photography and he has been my model for most of my pictures,” notes Sam, in the description of his series.
The second series is a play of shadows. “Sam has always been mesmerised by how shadows work. And I have seen him get excited to see how shadows form,” says Sam’s mother, Deepthi Mathew of Muvattupuzha.
Autism spectrum disorder, a neurological and developmental condition, impacts an individual’s communication abilities due to variations in the brain. Those affected may exhibit diverse approaches to learning, movement, and attention.
“Since a young age, Sam has displayed a remarkable memory for people, recalling intricate details such as palm lines, moles, and accessories they wear,” Deepthi notes. Sam’s father, Biju Isaac, has an import and export business whereas Sam’s mother was a software engineer.
Sam’s interest in photography was sparked during the pandemic. He utilised his time to sneak away with his grandfather’s phone to capture pictures.
“We didn’t realise his passion until the phone’s storage became full one day. We came across Sam’s shots while clearing the memory. His grandfather recognised the quality of his work and praised him,” Deepthi recalls.
Thereon, Sam’s grandfather encouraged him to take up photography. “He took him to various places, motivated him to pursue his passion,” she adds.
While Sam still predominantly uses his phone for photography due to its convenience, he also employs a Canon digital camera for some of his shots.
Notably, Sam was chosen for a workshop by the Art Sanctuary, charitable trust in Bengaluru, nurtures individuals with intellectual disabilities, skilfully moulding them into artists, photographers, filmmakers, and sculptors by tapping into their abundant natural talents. There he gained valuable exposure to the realms of photography and short filmmaking.
Subsequently, Sam began his experiments in short filmmaking as well. Deepthi mentions, “My father and I handle most of the script and execution to assist Sam, but he takes charge of the videography and direction entirely. The short films typically have a duration of less than 5 minutes, with his two younger brothers playing the main characters.”
In 2022, Sam received the SABAL Award from the Tata Steel Foundation in the category of Spirit of Expression. The SABAL awards recognise and commend the unwavering determination of persons with disabilities who overcome challenges, showcasing their diverse talents and remarkable accomplishments on a national level.
Additionally, his short film ‘Yours Too’ was featured at the Khajuraho International Film Festival.
Having passed Class 12, he is currently employed as a trainee at Auome Bites, a bakery unit affiliated with the Autism Club. “He is right now focused on learning how to bake,” says Deepthi. “He is planning to pursue baking and also do photography along with that.”
Sam is a part of the Kochi-based Autism Club which is a community for autistic children and their parents. “He started off his baking journey through the club itself by attending a cookery workshop conducted by them,” says Deepthi.
“He has made a lot of progress in these one and a half years since he started working at the bakery. I could see him having good friendships from there.”