The galaxy Gazer

KOCHI: There was a Smithsonian report once of a 23,000-tonne luxury liner ferrying over 800 people, including a cat, to a particular spot on the Atlantic to witness the total solar eclipse of 1972. The scene was perfect, there was music on board and there were eyes that turned skywards as the sky rearranged itself for the celestial drama.
If it were to happen now, more than eyes, what would be transfixed skywards would be an array of high-brow equipment that comes in the kitty of a photographer who is probably done with all that earth has to offer and has ventured forth into space. Such a creed is growing fast in India with the skies opening up to India’s voyages into space.
But C K Manjunath’s tryst with space began much before, in 2008, when he was practising as a rehabilitation medicine doctor in a West Texan desert. Silence permeates the air in those terrains with the sky showing up in all its splendour as no earthly lights block the view. The air is dry, making visions of the space gorgeous as the sky shows up in cinematic grandeur. The night sky of the desert is a piece of infinity, reminding of the multifarious mysteries that remain hidden in the spaces beyond it, feels Manjunath.
In towns and cities, the shine of the lights on earth plays a villain between the lens and the spatial object. Any object, say the Milky Way, that otherwise could be seen clearly is blurred by the light pollution on Earth. This is also the reason why astrophotographers travel miles to get the best view. “Himalayas present a perfect place for astrophotography as there is very little pollution in the air or of lights,” he says.
In that Texan desert, Manjunath experimented with clicking the moon, the easiest of objects in space to click.
“But the pictures came blurred. The camera I used did not probably take into consideration the rotation of the earth. Astrophotography factors in such differences. We need to know about not just optics, but instrumentation, astronomy, tracking telescopes, and a bit of geographical parameters... The pictures had to be taken subjecting the objects to a long exposure. Space shutterbugs hence use mounts such as the CGEM to get the clearest picture.”
It was under the Texan skies that Manjunath also understood that every celestial body is different from a photographer’s perspective. Planets are complex to click. About 1,200 video frames have to be clicked and the clearest picture comes when these frames are stacked together.
To photograph the Milky Way, what comes into play are specialised, fast lenses. The camera (40 megapixels) bearing the lenses was unavailable until two years ago. “I got it last year. It was bought just for the Milky Way,” says Manjunath.
Astrophotography was an expensive challenge that way, he says, more so because he had none to teach him. “Trial and error was my teacher, speaking to professionals too, and then lots of reading up on the topic,” he adds.
But all these challenges were not as big as what life had thrown at him ever since he was a child. His parents passed away when just a teenager and his sister brought him up. What stayed with him throughout was his camera and love for the frames.
Later, he joined the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore for a course in Biochemistry and then proceeded to do his higher studies in the US where he changed track and chose medicine instead to add to his family legacy.
“The loan I took to do my medical studies was $75,000, a quarter of a million dollars. I paid it back in 10 years working multiple jobs and unearthly shifts.” He retired in 2016 as a clinical associate professor of medicine associated with the Texas Tech University Medical School. Since then, astrophotography occupied more time in his schedule.
But it was also when the true test of his tenacity came in. Post a cataract surgery, he developed retinal detachment that almost rendered him blind and ended his medical career. But Manjunath was not one to give up easily, and his love for the skies above and his goal of shooting the Andromeda galaxy further egged him to keep the fight on.
“Doctors almost gave up hope, and I did nothing for a year. To improve my vision, I took up archery which required me to focus more. Slowly my vision improved.”
With his eyesight much better, he launched himself again into astrophotography. This time, what he chose was the sun – the most dangerous of all celestial objects to be seen from earth. “Its sheer brilliance could mar vision and even spoil gadgets when used without proper safety gear. Other stars are safe because they are far away. Here, sunlight and you are just 8 minutes away,” he says.
To make things easier with the sun, he put together his own device, improvising the 1890 helio-spectrograph. The device had different gadgets, telescopes, tracking device, special cameras, etc. on different planks. It is unavailable commercially because Manjunath clicks first for himself. “There are people who improvise thus. What is needed is proper calibration to suit your needs. The key is to simplify things. Such assemblies were done at the Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru earlier, but now, we can simplify things, take it anywhere and involve anyone who is keen.”
Manjunath presented his improvisations to a group of students and aspiring astrophotographers in Bengaluru at the planetarium there when the 100th anniversary of Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity was observed.
It was also showcased to youngsters in Thiruvananthapuram recently at an event organised by Rotary eClub Sans Frontiers and Kerala Travels Interserve.
“Sun parties are what I would call such groups. Celebrating the sun. It is such a way of relaxing, for relief. It shows you have a place in the universe...”
Such a perspective came to him most strikingly when he clicked the famous Venus transit of 2012, when in the serene expanse of Mount Kailash.
“It was a once-in-100-years event. I set up the gadget with a little adapter for my regular camera. And when the sun came up, I clicked to find Venus as just a speck on the sun’s dial. It also showed how small the earth will be, which is also the size of Venus. A click of the Milky Way would show how small the sun is. So that is perspective.”
Such visions come along as a bonus for those who attend Manjunath’s camps. He enjoys holding such camps and telling aspirants to first follow the conventional way.
“Electronically Assisted Astrophotography (using iPhones, etc.) is good, and in vogue maybe, but training and quality come best the conventional way.”