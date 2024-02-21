The galaxy Gazer

In that Texan desert, Manjunath experimented with clicking the moon, the easiest of objects in space to click.

“But the pictures came blurred. The camera I used did not probably take into consideration the rotation of the earth. Astrophotography factors in such differences. We need to know about not just optics, but instrumentation, astronomy, tracking telescopes, and a bit of geographical parameters... The pictures had to be taken subjecting the objects to a long exposure. Space shutterbugs hence use mounts such as the CGEM to get the clearest picture.”

It was under the Texan skies that Manjunath also understood that every celestial body is different from a photographer’s perspective. Planets are complex to click. About 1,200 video frames have to be clicked and the clearest picture comes when these frames are stacked together.

To photograph the Milky Way, what comes into play are specialised, fast lenses. The camera (40 megapixels) bearing the lenses was unavailable until two years ago. “I got it last year. It was bought just for the Milky Way,” says Manjunath.

Astrophotography was an expensive challenge that way, he says, more so because he had none to teach him. “Trial and error was my teacher, speaking to professionals too, and then lots of reading up on the topic,” he adds.

But all these challenges were not as big as what life had thrown at him ever since he was a child. His parents passed away when just a teenager and his sister brought him up. What stayed with him throughout was his camera and love for the frames.

Later, he joined the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore for a course in Biochemistry and then proceeded to do his higher studies in the US where he changed track and chose medicine instead to add to his family legacy.

“The loan I took to do my medical studies was $75,000, a quarter of a million dollars. I paid it back in 10 years working multiple jobs and unearthly shifts.” He retired in 2016 as a clinical associate professor of medicine associated with the Texas Tech University Medical School. Since then, astrophotography occupied more time in his schedule.