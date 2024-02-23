‘Festival of Thought’ begins on Friday in Kochi

KOCHI : When the Festival of Thought first sprang to life in 2023, it was to mark the silver jubilee of Kottakkakam Residents’ Association (KRA) in Tripunithura. Now, in its second year, it is one of the most talked about events in the city, an oasis of thought and introspection on a plethora of topics that range from cinema, technology, art, literature and more.

What’s perhaps unique to KRA’s Festival of Thought (KRAFT) is that its inspiration was derived from the many wonders that Tripunithura, a prominent cultural hub of the city, is home to.

In fact, the very venue of this festival, i.e. the Kalikotta Palace, was a secret armoury built by the Dutch which was later transformed into an educational hub for members of the royal family.