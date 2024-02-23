‘Festival of Thought’ begins on Friday in Kochi

KOCHI : When the Festival of Thought first sprang to life in 2023, it was to mark the silver jubilee of Kottakkakam Residents’ Association (KRA) in Tripunithura. Now, in its second year, it is one of the most talked about events in the city, an oasis of thought and introspection on a plethora of topics that range from cinema, technology, art, literature and more.
What’s perhaps unique to KRA’s Festival of Thought (KRAFT) is that its inspiration was derived from the many wonders that Tripunithura, a prominent cultural hub of the city, is home to.
In fact, the very venue of this festival, i.e. the Kalikotta Palace, was a secret armoury built by the Dutch which was later transformed into an educational hub for members of the royal family.
“Despite this rich cultural heritage, Tripunithura has never hosted a literary event. KRAFT aims to fill this void,” says K Pradeep, a veteran journalist and Tripunithura resident.
While last year’s event saw talks primarily for children, this year, the focus is on the youth.
The organisers aim to establish this as an annual event, with plans to explore more venues for future editions.
The festival will take place on February 23 and 24. Noted writer N S Madhavan will inaugurate the event in the presence of Padma Shri Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor at 9.30am.
This will be followed by sessions involving socio-cultural figures such as Ramesh Varma, Sneha Sreekumar, M N Karassery, K C Narayanan, Sasikala Menon, Sangeetha Varma, Priya Varma, and M Parthasarathy.