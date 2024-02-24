Fishing boat sinks off Kannamaly coast, five workers rescued

KOCHI: A mechanised boat, Santa Maria, which was involved in fishing operation off Kannamaly coast in Kochi, sunk in the sea due to water ingress as the engine developed a snag on Friday afternoon.

A patrol boat of the marine enforcement wing of the fisheries department rushed to the spot and rescued the fishermen.

“There were five fishermen on board the boat who were safely evacuated and brought to Kochi along with the fishing gear. The boat has sunken in the sea and we have issued an alert cautioning fishermen passing through the area,” said Vypeen fisheries assistant director P Aneesh.

The boat started sinking in the sea around 3.30 pm and the fisheries department got the alert around 3.45 pm. All the fishermen were rescued and admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital for health check-up. They are all stable.

The rescued fishermen are Albin, 65, Puthuvype, Antony, 71, Kadungassery, Apanraj, 53, of Andhra Pradesh, Gopal, 54, of West Bengal and Nazeer, 50 of South Malipuram. Sanjose is the boat owner.