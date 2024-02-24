Melon Mania

KOCHI: The mercury has begun to soar, heralding the advent of what is likely to be another punishing summer. Providing a small and albeit temporary respite against the scorching heat is the many oases of shades mushrooming in the city — shades set up by street vendors wherein they offer cold beverages and fruit punches.

Among them, nothing is as soothing to the eye as the sight of a big, red watermelon. I bet everyone has had a glass, if not a pitcher, of this nourishing drink, or bit into its inviting meat. If there’s anything that makes Indian summers tolerable, it is watermelon. According to Mark Twain, to taste a watermelon is to know what the angels eat.

But did you know? The sweet and tender watermelon that we enjoy today is the result of centuries-old alterations to its cultivation process.

Studies have found that watermelon’s progenitor was first cultivated in Africa before it spread to Mediterranean countries and other parts of Europe. The variety citron melon, which grows in southern Africa, is believed to be watermelon’s ancient ancestor.

The second popular variety is the egusi melon from western Africa. Interestingly, people cultivated it for its edible seeds rather than its flesh. However, the ancestral varieties or the wild watermelons were unappetising as they tasted bitter.

Yet, despite them tasting bitter, and, at times, bland, watermelons were cultivated rampantly as they were edible even weeks after cultivation. Before the dry spell, people stored these melons and survived off them by extracting its water.

Later, growers began breeding watermelon selectively to make them sweeter. The flesh of the fruit reflected this change, donning a bright red shade.

The Egyptian connection

There’s also evidence of Egyptians growing watermelon crops around 4,000 years ago. Paintings of the fruit have been discovered in Egyptian tombs, including King Tut’s. In addition, remnants of watermelons have also been found inside the tombs — apparently, in a bid to keep the deceased hydrated in their journey to the afterlife.