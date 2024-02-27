Cochin University: School of Engineering emerges runner-up at National event

KOCHI: The Hermes, the bicycle designing club of the School of Engineering (SoE), Cochin University of Science and Technology, bagged the second spot in the Best Design category at the 5th National Bicycle Designing Competition of SAEINDIA Southern Section held at the Salem Knowledge Institute of Technology on February 24 and 25.

According to Nihal Mohammed, one of the members of the club, said, “Unlike the bicycles in the market for which aesthetics feature on top in the list of desirability, our design is more into ergonomics and performance. We concentrated on the comfort and safety of the person using the bicycle on every terrain possible,” he said.

SoE faculties Dr Girish Kumaran Thambi and Priyadarshi Datt led the team, including Anthony Jose (captain), Jishnu K R, Anju C L, Lena Alingal, Vishnu M Krishnan, Ashwin P A and Nadek Biju, to victory.