Spirited by the shaman

She is terror and love at the same time, an incarnation of everything human, including profound helplessness.

And it all connects when Rejani explains the genesis of this idea in her subconscious. “This was years ago,” she says. “I was in a long break from creation, a long seven years. During those days, I used to take workshops and attend camps, etc. One such was in a juvenile home. I met a girl there, she was barely 20, and always alone in her cell. The officers there said she was convicted for killing her baby.”

For some reason, the term tale of Pillatheeni came to Rejani’s mind. For her, Pillatheeni is a misunderstood figure, so was the young girl. “When we weren’t aware of postpartum depression when every death of a newborn was considered a curse and the fault of the mother... It’s obvious the first time someone created the tale of Pillatheeni, she was but a young mother who didn’t receive the help she needed,” she says.

She may well have been struggling with caring for her children, in pain after childbirth, and too weak for household chores, Rejani feels. This sentiment is overwhelmingly visible in her work.

“I wanted to connect something ancient, as old as folklore, to the contemporary. Here it is the mother, who is struggling, fatigued with childbearing, child care, household chores, and even her work while battling the raging hormones within her,” Rejani explains.

Pillatheeni is not Rejani’s first tryst with the shamanic tales of Kerala. She grew up among lore and stories of witchcraft and sorcery.

“I remember a room that I came across once in my childhood, said to be of a shamanic woman. It was dark and I was peeking in through a window,” she says, elaborating on a personal experience.

“There was a smell. I can describe it only as weird. Burn marks were visible in the room. There were sandalwood and turmeric pastes. All of this together with the feeling of the unknown deeply affected me.”

Though she was just a child then, the stories, the room, and the smell all stayed with her, sneaking up on her subconscious from time to time.

“It’s fascinating how the human psyche works,” she laughs. Her works are inspired by both her fascinating dreamscapes and her undying curiosity about everything occult — and all of them connect with her feminine spirit.

In one, she used the art of ‘Kalamezhuthu’ where she drew Kali on the floor of a gallery. The artwork was accompanied by her series titled ‘Lub-Dub Lub-Dub’, with figures made in jute, coconut shells, yarns, animal bones, and other found and discarded objects.

This affinity with all things natural began in her during her sabbatical from creation. “From plaster of Paris to paints and canvases and metals, nothing connected with the artist in me,” says Rejani.

“Since I was a student, filled with passion and creating something every other day, I was frustrated and disappointed with the medium that never matched me….”

She wanted something that could decompose, be taken by the worms, and immersed into the soil.

Those seven years of break were unbearable for the artist. “Ideas were in my mind, shapeless. Constant dreams. Hands shaking for work. The thirst for giving the ideas wings and a physical presence was constant. But at the same time, a fear persisted, of the unknown and the hows and whys,” Rejani says.

And that is how she came to jute after years of battling with herself. It gives shapes to her dreams like paints and colours did for Salvador Dali.

However, the artist now does not want to tie herself down to a medium. “All my works are massive in size. I have kept all of them folded and safe in my attic. Soon, I will plan a performance, again inspired by the shamanic and witchcraft, and burn all the works,” she laughs.

“I will then soon explore a different medium, something that will be easily destructible, that will wither into nature.” That is also Rejani’s politics, as she explains. Everything she creates comes from the politics she believes in. “Not of religion, not of petty egos. But of ideas and people. Of myself,” she concludes.