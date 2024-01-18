Community leaders line up to receive PM Modi in Kochi

Kochi

Prof T J Joseph, whose palm was chopped off by fundamentalists in 2010, was among the prominent personalities who attended the function at Marine Drive in Kochi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi having a talk with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the launching of the International ship repair facility centre at Cochin Shipyard Ltd on Wednesday.Photo | TP Sooraj
KOCHI : The presence of leaders of various caste and social organisations at the programmes attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday has boosted the confidence of BJP.

The others included, former vice chancellor Dr Babu Sebastian, Fr Johny Thamarassery of Syro Malabar Church, Peter K Elias of Jacobite Church, Dr Thomas Varghese of Orthodox Church, Anzil Zachariah of Mar Thoma Church, Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha leaders Surendran, K A Thankappan and K K Babu, Cheramar Service Society president P K Sasidharan, Sidhamar Service Society leader K Ravikumar, Cheramar Hindu Mahasabha leader P S Prasad, Vanika Vaisya Society state president Muraleedhar Marottickal Nandikeswar, Anirudhan Thantri of Moothakunnam Gurudeva Vaidika Thantra Vidyapeedom, Brahmana Sabha state vice-president Anantha Subramaniam, Paravar Sabha secretary K K Thampi and Ernakulam Nair Karayogam secretary P Ramachandran were among the dignitaries.

