Technology is the buzz word at plantation expo

KOCHI: The Kerala Plantation Expo 2024, which concluded in Kochi on Monday, provided insights into the many trends shaping the state’s plantation sector.

From advanced methods of spraying pesticides to the finer points in factory management, the impact of technology on the sector was the highlight of the expo. “Though technology took its time to make its presence felt in Kerala’s plantations, the sector is thoroughly mechanised today,” says Special Officer of Plantations, S Harikishore.

Drip irrigation, which operates on artificial intelligence and machine learning, and bee farming were the other highlights of the expo.

The Plantation Directorate is optimistic that the expo will encourage the young generation to enter the sector and reinstate its old glory.