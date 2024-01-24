The Edappally link to Indian space odyssey

KOCHI: Kerala and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have had a long-standing relationship, something that took roots years ago.
However, not many know about the role many small industries from Kerala have played in the success of our various space initiatives.
One such industry is located right in Edappally in Ernakulam. The workshop – Nava Bharat Metal Industries, as the owners like to call the venture, has had ties with ISRO since the very start of its Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 project. The workshop has been supplying precision-made Apple antenna moulds and SPD (special protection device) antenna moulds that guard against surge, lightning and over-voltage of signal or antenna circuits for the rockets.
Founded by K M Ummer in 1962, who passed away two years ago at the age of 83, the workshop was chosen by former President APJ Abdul Kalam to manufacture components for various projects undertaken by the ISRO.
“Despite lacking modern tech or machinery that major players possessed in the 1970s, the component (which was a mould for the antenna of the SLV) that our workshop made was selected for the project as it was found to be precise and as per the mathematical requirements cited by the scientists,” says Shaji Marakkar, the proprietor of Nava Bharat.
“Back in those days, Ernakulam did not have many industries. We approached ISRO after we were told by government officials that such an institution was coming up,” he adds.
He clarifies that none of the components they make are conceptualised by the workshop. “Everything is done as per the drawings given to us by the scientists. However, when we do the work, we take care everything is done with pinpoint precision. The drawings themselves are extremely complicated,” Marakkar says.
The workshop continues to partner with the ISRO to make the Indian space odyssey a success.
“We played a small part in recent projects like the Chandrayaan and S200. We are doing our bit for the upcoming Indian Human Spaceflight Programme, the Gaganyaan, too. We have already delivered the components that we were tasked with making for the project and the tests are going on,” says Shaji.
Kalam had hailed the workshop as one that preceded the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat.