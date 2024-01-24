The Edappally link to Indian space odyssey

KOCHI: Kerala and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have had a long-standing relationship, something that took roots years ago.

However, not many know about the role many small industries from Kerala have played in the success of our various space initiatives.

One such industry is located right in Edappally in Ernakulam. The workshop – Nava Bharat Metal Industries, as the owners like to call the venture, has had ties with ISRO since the very start of its Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 project. The workshop has been supplying precision-made Apple antenna moulds and SPD (special protection device) antenna moulds that guard against surge, lightning and over-voltage of signal or antenna circuits for the rockets.

Founded by K M Ummer in 1962, who passed away two years ago at the age of 83, the workshop was chosen by former President APJ Abdul Kalam to manufacture components for various projects undertaken by the ISRO.

“Despite lacking modern tech or machinery that major players possessed in the 1970s, the component (which was a mould for the antenna of the SLV) that our workshop made was selected for the project as it was found to be precise and as per the mathematical requirements cited by the scientists,” says Shaji Marakkar, the proprietor of Nava Bharat.