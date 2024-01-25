Case diary: Skilled rider, womaniser, chain-snatcher. But can you tell apart fake jewellery?

KOCHI: Despite his involvement in 13 chain-snatching cases, Manjummel native Vishnu, 36, has remained out of police radar for the longest time. It was only after police started tracking the movements of a woman with whom he had an extra-marital affair that Vishnu was caught.

On December 8, a middle-aged woman was attacked and her gold chain snatched by a motorcycle-borne man at Kizhakambalam. To prevent further such incidents, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena constituted a special team of officers to probe the case.

“We managed to get CCTV footage from a shop where the chain-snatching incident took place. As expected, the motorcycle bore a fake number plate. So, we collected information regarding other chain-snatching incidents reported in the district in recent months,” says a police officer who was part of the investigation.

The first lead in the case was that the same motorcycle was used in multiple chain-snatching incidents reported in Ernakulam Rural and Kochi City police limits. In all these cases, different number plates were used. This led the team to conclude that it was the work of one individual.

“We analysed all the CCTV footage involving the same motorcycle rider. In one of them, a vague facial structure could be seen. “It took us five days to verify the data, but we finally identified the individual as Vishnu, who, in 2022, had gotten out of jail,” the officer says.

During the time the police were probing the case, Vishnu indulged in more chain-snatching incidents. He was a history sheeter involved in 35 cases. This also included stabbing a police officer who attempted to arrest him in a theft case.