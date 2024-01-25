Case diary: Skilled rider, womaniser, chain-snatcher. But can you tell apart fake jewellery?

KOCHI: Despite his involvement in 13 chain-snatching cases, Manjummel native Vishnu, 36, has remained out of police radar for the longest time. It was only after police started tracking the movements of a woman with whom he had an extra-marital affair that Vishnu was caught.
On December 8, a middle-aged woman was attacked and her gold chain snatched by a motorcycle-borne man at Kizhakambalam. To prevent further such incidents, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena constituted a special team of officers to probe the case.
“We managed to get CCTV footage from a shop where the chain-snatching incident took place. As expected, the motorcycle bore a fake number plate. So, we collected information regarding other chain-snatching incidents reported in the district in recent months,” says a police officer who was part of the investigation.
The first lead in the case was that the same motorcycle was used in multiple chain-snatching incidents reported in Ernakulam Rural and Kochi City police limits. In all these cases, different number plates were used. This led the team to conclude that it was the work of one individual.
“We analysed all the CCTV footage involving the same motorcycle rider. In one of them, a vague facial structure could be seen. “It took us five days to verify the data, but we finally identified the individual as Vishnu, who, in 2022, had gotten out of jail,” the officer says.
During the time the police were probing the case, Vishnu indulged in more chain-snatching incidents. He was a history sheeter involved in 35 cases. This also included stabbing a police officer who attempted to arrest him in a theft case.
Soon, investigators had details of his whereabouts. “Our team reached his house and found his wife, who was suffering from a life-threatening illness. His family members told police that Vishnu never visited them. They did not know any details of his since the time he got out of jail. So we started collecting information about people close to him. Interrogating his close associate yielded information that Vishnu has an extra-marital affair with a woman in Perumbavoor. We were told that he occasionally visited the woman at her house. After days-long work, we managed to identify the woman and locate her residence. We also hatched a plan to arrest him the next time she visited the woman,” the officer elaborates.
The woman’s mobile phone was also under surveillance. Police eventually learned that Vishnu never uses a mobile phone. To contact the woman, he used the mobile phones of strangers.
“Auto rickshaw drivers are always good informers as they know every person in the vicinity. Auto drivers near the woman’s house confirmed that they had seen Vishnu in the area several times. We got them to provide us with a tip-off when Vishnu was seen in the locality. Soon, we got information about Vishnu’s arrival. Though we dispatched a team, our vehicle was no match for his motorcycle, and he managed to give us the slip. He was a skilled rider,” the officer says.
The team was not one to give up. “We started monitoring the movement of the woman. On January 17, the woman had booked a taxi car. We managed to get the number of the taxi car driver and learned it to be in Chalakudy. Further investigation revealed that the driver had dropped the woman off at a luxury hotel. Soon, we reached the hotel. Seeing the police, Vishnu attempted to flee, but we got a grab of him. In the melle, he broke the gate of the hotel’s escalator. Finally, he was in our custody,” the officer adds.
Police recovered stolen jewellery from a shop in Ernakulam. In the interrogation, Vishnu revealed that he carried out chain-snatching on the days when police were busy with other assignments. “Like when a majority of policemen are deployed for VVIP duty, protest or festive duties. Yes, that way, he did manage to trick us,” the officer says. “But guess what, he, too, was tricked. A lot of the chains he snatched turned out to be imitation jewellery.”