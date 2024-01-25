Frames of Kochi lensmen narrate compelling stories

KOCHI: Portfolio 2024, the 26th photo exhibition organised by the Kochi Photojournalist Forum (KPF), an association of city-based news photographers, is underway at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery.

The three day exhibition which is held in association with the Kerala State Co-operative Bank features a hand-picked collection of 65 pictures captured by 33 photographers working with various newspapers in Kochi.

“For the event, the photographers are obliged to choose photos with news value over quality. Some details may be missing when printed in the available space. The exhibition is a platform for them to come together and exhibit their favourite works on a bigger frame (20×30 inch canvas),” says KPF convener Manu Vishwanath.

He adds that it also provides an opportunity for the photographers to interact with the viewers and receive feedback and criticism for their works.

Kerala Blasters FC coach Ivan Vukomanovicć inaugurated the exhibition. Mayor M Anilkumar, MLAs T J Vinod and K Babu, GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai and Kerala Bank chairman Gopi Kottamurikkal were among those who spoke.