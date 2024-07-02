DTPC plans amphitheatre, sports turf at Durbar Hall ground in Kochi

KOCHI: It’s pouring in Kochi. The children are bored as they are forced to stay indoors on weekends. And even if it isn’t raining, parents are stumped as to where to take their children as the city has hardly any entertainment destinations suited for kids.

This is set to change soon. A host of projects, aimed at boosting child-friendly infrastructure, are set to come up in the city once monsoon ends.

Top on the list is an amphitheatre planned by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) at Durbar Hall Ground, a popular family hangout. “The amphitheatre will screen informative, interesting documentaries and short films for children. Theatrical performances can also be staged there. The amphitheatre will give children an outdoor feel, thanks to its curved and open seating arrangement,” said Ernakulam DTPC secretary Satheesh Miranda.

The DTPC is also planning to build a sports turf to encourage outdoor games among children. “It will be built near the amphitheatre. The plan is to rent them on hourly basis. We’ll either appoint an external agency or manage the facility ourselves,” the official said.

Sprucing up of infrastructure at Ernakulam Indira Priyadarshini Children’s Park, another popular destination drawing children during weekends and holidays, is on the cards too. “The musical fountain, a prime attraction, has been defunct for years and turned into a waste dumping spot. We have awarded its work to an agency. It will be completed in one-and-a-half months,” Satheesh said.