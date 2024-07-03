A selfless bond  

KOCHI: "Shiju kutta,” is how Ahammed Kabeer addresses his nephew in every video he posts on the social media account @shijasautism. When Shijas chops vegetables perfectly or places grocery items in their correct spots, Kabeer proudly uses the endearing term. At times out of sheer joy, Shijas returns the endearment with a quick peck on his uncle’s cheeks.

22-year-old Shijas Hussain has been diagnosed with autism since the age of two and from thereon he required substantial support from his family for everyday tasks. And in the past seven years, Shijas has been actively involved in household chores, accompanying his family for shopping, dicing vegetables, and even cooking a storm in the kitchen.

Such improvement occurred in his life ever since his uncle decided to be with him for the rest of his life. Kabeer, the eldest in his family, took on the responsibility of running the household at a young age after his father became bedridden. He worked tirelessly to provide a better future for his eight siblings. Throughout this journey,

Kabeer chose not to start a family of his own. Instead, he promised his younger sister Umaiban, Shijas’ mother, to always stand by her through thick and thin.

“My sister and her family had a hard time initially as Shijas required constant attention. If left unattended, he could harm himself. So I decided to be with her family and Shijas,” says Kabeer, who is a farmer in Palakkad.

Shijas’s mother Umaiban is grateful for her brother’s unwavering support. “Although Ikka never had children of his own, he was the one who first noticed that Shijas wasn’t showing the intellectual growth typical of a two-year-old. Despite my initial reluctance to seek medical advice, Ikka insisted and that led to Shijas’ diagnosis. There came a point when managing my son’s needs became overwhelming, and I even considered ending my life. But Ikka chose to stay with us,” says Umaiban.