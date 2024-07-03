Caught in the currents

KOCHI: The sight of 63-year-old Amina washing clothes by the banks of the Kothayar River was a regular sight for the Randakara residents near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam. For the past several decades, Amina rarely missed a day. The trip to the river was both a chore and a leisure activity — a few minutes of swimming and bathing in the large flowing waters.

That is why it is hard for her neighbours to believe that the same Amina and her two granddaughters Farha Fathima, 14, and Hana, 10, drowned on April 5 at the same place where she was seen regularly. The children were also regulars in the river and enjoyed swimming.

Residents recall the incident with shock. “People ran towards the riverside after hearing the news that someone drowned. People initially thought that it was some tourists,” says Abdul Kadher, Amina’s neighbour.

Later, they learnt that it was Amina and her two granddaughters. “They lived here and knew the river well. Farha’s body was the last to be recovered. Hana died at the hospital two days later. Their family is yet to recover from the shock,” he says.

Even now, her family and neighbours cannot believe that Amina drowned, they imagine thousands of scenarios but no one knows how the accident happened.

In another recent incident, Kollam native Anwar, 34, and his family reached Varkala beach on June 30 for a weekend outing. However, tragedy struck as Anwar and his brother-in-law Al Ameen, 24, were swept away by the sea. Anwar’s wife Amina, their son Adam and cousin Arshad tried to rescue the duo but failed. Hearing Amina’s cry, fishermen rushed to their aid. However, it was too late, as both Anwar and Al Ameen drowned. Their bodies were recovered after an hour-long search operation.