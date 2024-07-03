Caught in the currents

KOCHI: The sight of 63-year-old Amina washing clothes by the banks of the Kothayar River was a regular sight for the Randakara residents near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam. For the past several decades, Amina rarely missed a day. The trip to the river was both a chore and a leisure activity — a few minutes of swimming and bathing in the large flowing waters.
That is why it is hard for her neighbours to believe that the same Amina and her two granddaughters Farha Fathima, 14, and Hana, 10, drowned on April 5 at the same place where she was seen regularly. The children were also regulars in the river and enjoyed swimming.
Residents recall the incident with shock. “People ran towards the riverside after hearing the news that someone drowned. People initially thought that it was some tourists,” says Abdul Kadher, Amina’s neighbour.
Later, they learnt that it was Amina and her two granddaughters. “They lived here and knew the river well. Farha’s body was the last to be recovered. Hana died at the hospital two days later. Their family is yet to recover from the shock,” he says.
Even now, her family and neighbours cannot believe that Amina drowned, they imagine thousands of scenarios but no one knows how the accident happened.
In another recent incident, Kollam native Anwar, 34, and his family reached Varkala beach on June 30 for a weekend outing. However, tragedy struck as Anwar and his brother-in-law Al Ameen, 24, were swept away by the sea. Anwar’s wife Amina, their son Adam and cousin Arshad tried to rescue the duo but failed. Hearing Amina’s cry, fishermen rushed to their aid. However, it was too late, as both Anwar and Al Ameen drowned. Their bodies were recovered after an hour-long search operation.
These two cases paint an alarming story for the state. Now, after road accidents, drowning cases account for a significant number of fatalities recorded in Kerala each year. A total of 524 persons, including 77 children, have died after falling into waterbodies across the state this year. However, the difference is that unlike the measures being initiated to prevent road accidents, not much action has been taken to avoid drowning fatalities.
On average, more than three persons drown daily, reveals the number of cases being reported in the state for the past few years.
According to the data recently presented by the government at the state Assembly, the highest number of drowning deaths this year (till June 14) has been reported in Ernakulam Rural Police limit (64) followed by Thiruvananthapuram Rural (47), Malappuram (46) and Palakkad (44) police districts.
Last year, as many as 1,170 persons drowned with the highest number of cases reported in Malappuram (117) followed by Ernakulam Rural (112), Thrissur City (106) and Palakkad (94) police districts. Of them, as many as 213 were below the age of 18.
Ernakulam Rural which is one of the largest police districts in the state has several rivers and seaside in its territorial limit. This year, there were two incidents reported — at Njarackkal beach and in Muvattupuzha, where multiple members of a family drowned.
Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena explains that though the scope for police to prevent drowning incidents is limited, most cases of fatalities have been reported in remote areas. He adds that there are also several suicide cases in the mix.
“We have the largest migrant population in the state. During the weekend, people travel to remote places and sometimes they meet with accidents by falling into the river. We also have drowning cases wherein people who consume liquor by the riverside, fall into the waters,” the chief elaborates.
Vaibhav says the police have directed civic bodies to install boards at dangerous river and beach stretches to warn people from entering the water bodies.
“From our side, we mostly take preventive action during festive events at religious places like Malayattoor and Aluva Manappuram as part of crowd management,” he says.
However, the officer adds that during the Malayattoor pilgrimage season, multiple pilgrims drowned when they moved from the main riverside to remote areas for swimming and bathing. “They will be away from where pilgrims regularly take a dip. In these remote areas, not many would be able to notice persons drowning due to which rescue operations also get delayed.”
Also, such areas would not be accessible for the fire and rescue service personnel to launch search operations quickly. “During the Aluva Manapuram festival, we had taken all precautionary measures and no drowning incident was reported this time,” the chief adds.
According to a senior officer with the fire and rescue services department, more drowning accidents are reported during the time of summer vacations.
“Most of the accidents occur when people enter waterbodies in groups. Seeing their friends or family members, people who do not know how to swim too enter the water and get swept away. Also, people often fail to judge the nature of water flow and undercurrents. It’s especially the case when one is new to the place. That is one of the main reasons for such accidents,” he says.
A case in point is the accidental drowning of Abhinav, a 14-year-old boy, at Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram.
The incident happened when he and his friends visited a pond in the village. However, none of the children knew how to swim. When Abhinav started having difficulties and his friends started crying for help, locals rushed in and rescued the boy. Though he was taken to the hospital, it was too late.
The fire and rescue officer suggests that to prevent such incidents from happenings, it is imperative that parents trains their wards in the basics of swimming.
Saji Valasseril, who runs Valasseril River Swimming Club at Aluva and has trained over 11,000 students from all over Kerala, says that learning to swim would bring down drowning fatalities to a great extent.
Saji has been teaching students free of cost since 2010 after being saddened by the death of 45 persons in the Thekkady boat tragedy in 2009.
“In most cases, people drowned at just 10 to 15 feet distance from the bank of the river or beach. Around 90 per cent of drowning cases involve people who do not know swimming,” he says.
Earlier this year, Saji organised awareness campaigns at 110 schools in districts such as Ernakulam, Alappuzha, etc. “From our experience, we realise that children are interested in learning how to swim. But often parents show no interest. It is parents who should be sensitised first,” he says.
According to Saji, swimming should be taught to children and elders at the panchayat level. “Often, it is only when drowning incidents are reported that people start thinking about learning to swim. The state government and local bodies that have resources should arrange the infrastructure for it,” he asserts.