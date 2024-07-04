Speeding into the silverscreen

KOCHI: When Aruvipurathu Jose (alias Turbo Jose) cruised away in a green Willys Station Wagon at the end of the movie Turbo, it was not just Mammootty who stole the limelight, the vintage SUV did too. The 1969 classic vehicle is a treasured possession of Saneesh Sanakan, who owns over 100 such vintage cars and bikes at his house in Thuravoor, Cherthala.

On your visit here, what easily catches the eye are a Russian ZIL-131 military truck, a 1968 high-bonnet Jeep, and the versatile MP100 van. Several of his vehicles have graced weddings and cinema shoots.

Indeed, the Fintail 1963 model was featured in the movie Athiran, the Audi Q7 in Mikhael and King of Kotha, the Defender 110 and the Hindustan 14 in Thuramukham. Noted director Ashiq Abu is a regular patron of Saneesh’s vehicles. His Bheeshma Parvam, which took us to the Kochi of the 1980s, features the 1963 Mercedes-Benz W110 Fintail, which was used by the movie’s villain.

“Seeing the 1963 Mercedes-Benz W110 Fintail feature in the movie was a big break for me. It garnered considerable attention and many came to me asking for the model for shoots and more after,” says Saneesh. Ashiq’s next, Rifle Club, features seven of Saneesh’s vehicles including Nissan Patrol, Landcruiser, Tata Sierra, Tata Estate, Benz W123, Benz MB100 van and Benz W115.

Behind the wheels

Saneesh has been collecting and preserving vintage vehicles for nearly two decades now. His journey into the world of auto haven began by way of his father’s friend, Santhosh, who had an equally impressive collection of vintage vehicles.