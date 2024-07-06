Kerala's traditional crafts on the brink: Chendamangalam's looms fall silent

KOCHI: The once-thriving handloom township of Chendamangalam paints a bleak picture. Sounds of moving looms are heard less and less in the villages here.

One of the main hardships ailing the industry, besides lower wages, is the reluctance of youngsters in taking up the craft. If things do not change, master handloom artisans of Chendamangalm will soon become a thing of the past.

It is said that, once most households in Chendamangalam had a loom and people used to earn a living from it. However, barely a couple of people work from their homes here now. The situation is worrying even in cooperative weaving societies.

In fact, many such traditional industries, including goldsmith, blacksmith, carpentry, pottery and more, are facing a similar crisis.

Traditional pottery worker and entrepreneur Suji Karumaloor says these industries have to evolve now.

“One main concern is the decreasing wages and falling prices of the products. This has prompted the younger generation to search for greener pastures. There is no one to hand over the business to,” he says.

Now, Suji is employing guest labourers and teaching them the craft to run his pottery unit. And many of these crafts have turned into seasonal businesses, Suji claims. “Once, pottery had year-long demand. Nowadays, we get work for four months at most,” he adds.

Due to the lack of resources and labour force, the once thriving handloom and handicraft industries of Kerala are on the verge of extinction, setting alarm bells ringing.