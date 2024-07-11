Creativity takes centrestage at JD Fashion Awards

KOCHI: JD Fashion Design Awards showcased the creations of 22 young designers and their teams from the JD Institute of Fashion Technology.

In interior design, Kiran Mariat Saji won the Best Concept Award for her music experience centre, Swara, while Niranj K J’s indoor roller skate club, Skate Club, received the Special Jury Award.

Aswanikrishna R won the Best Presentation Award for Sehej, a visually impaired training centre, and Irin Jose won the Best Design Award for Kimchi & Koi.

In fashion, Rachel Erica Correya’s Embrace won the Best Designer Award. Archana Kamath’s Kawach-Atita won the Best Concept Award.

Swathy Sathyan’s Orchid Blooms won the Jury’s Choice Award, while Prasanth S S’s Black Death won the Best Avant-Garde Award.

Naomi Elizabeth John’s military-inspired collection Valour Vanguard won the Best Pret-Porter Collection Award and Neha K Biju’s exploration of ageing in Senescence won the Most Innovative Collection Award.

Aparna Sasi’s Neo Natura received the Mentor’s Choice Award and Kanmani P S’s Celestial Lament won the Best Design Collection Award.